New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Indian wearables market grew 20.1 per cent year-on-year to 13.9 million units in January-March 2022, according to data released by International Data Corporation on Monday.

International Data Corporation (IDC) said the growth can be attributed to new launches, discounts across channels, and aggressive marketing by brands.

Also Read | North East Delhi Violence: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Relief From Delhi HC After SC Stays Sedition Law Use.

Watches shipment jumped 173 per cent year-on-year to 3.7 million units in March 2022 quarter.

"Basic watches accounted for 95.1 per cent of the overall watch category shipments. Aggressive competition at entry-level price points helped the basic watches grow 202.1 per cent YoY, whereas the smartwatch shipments declined 4.2 per cent annually," the report said.

Also Read | Delhi Water Crisis: National Capital To Witness Water Shortage on May 17, Check Areas Likely To Be Affected.

Overall wristwear (which includes watches and wrist bands) rose 87.5 per cent in the March quarter, with a total shipment of 4.0 million units, according to the report.

The earwear category accounted for 71.3 per cent of the overall wearables category. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) share increased to 48.3 per cent from 34.2 per cent in March 2021 quarter, registering a 48.2 per cent year-on-year growth rate, the report said.

The average selling price of the overall category declined 17.1 per cent year-on-year primarily due to a stronger decline in the ASP of watches, which continued to be the fastest-growing category.

The ASP of the watches declined 41.5 per cent year-on-year to reach USD 50.3 during the reported quarter compared to USD 86.0 in the same quarter last year.

"Aggressive discounts, new features, and a strong push from brands and channel partners are encouraging consumers to upgrade and spend more on wearable watches. While dependence on devices like TWS and wearable watches is increasing, supply remains a concern for the industry," Anisha Dumbre, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India said.

Imagine Marketing (BoAt) led the quarter with a 22.9 per cent market share. It was followed by Nexxbase (Noise) with a 10.9 per cent market share, OnePlus 7.4 per cent, Fire-Boltt and Realme with 6.6 per cent each.

"OnePlus finished third but was the only player in the top five to register a decline of 35.8 per cent YoY. With 94.5 per cent of its portfolio present in the earwear category, along with its strong distribution across online and offline channels has helped the brand to preserve a place in the wearable market," the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)