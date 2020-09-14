New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for blood thinning drug Apixaban tablets.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Eliquis of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Also Read | Oppo ColorOS 11 Launching Today in India at 2.30 PM IST; Watch LIVE Streaming & Online Telecast of ColorOS 11 Online Global Launch Event.

In a regulatory filing, Indoco Remedies said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Apixaban tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg.

Apixaban is an anticoagulant, or blood thinner. It is used for patients with health problems caused by a blood clot.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Shower to Occur Over Isolated Places in North-East Delhi, Says IMD.

Quoting IMS June 2020 moving annual total data, Indoco Remedies said the US market size of Apixaban tablets is USD 11,037 million.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 3.50 per cent higher at Rs 228.95 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)