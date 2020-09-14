Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in India today. The company has confirmed via its official Twitter account that it will be hosting a live event. The online event will commence at 2.30 pm IST, via Oppo India's Official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the online telecast of ColorOS11 global launch by clicking on the below-embedded video. During the event, Oppo will be announcing new features, settings & a lot more about the ColorOS 11. Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Handsets With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The upcoming version of ColorOS will be introduced that might comprise of new features including the new chat bubbles, a revamped long-press menu to access Google Home controls & Google Pay, a screen recorder option, & an iOS-like screenshot feature.

How to get ready for #OPPOColorOS11 Global Launch: Step 1: Save the Date🗓 9AM (GMT) Sept 14th Check your timezone! Step 2: Set Reminder 🎬https://t.co/nkHjkHfPrxhttps://t.co/EwPPCyJ8ZGhttps://t.co/uhxlGzZ2UE Step 3: Win Big Prize Join YouTube Live Chat to win #OPPOFindX2 pic.twitter.com/AVzzOu33gt — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) September 10, 2020

The Android 11-based ColorOS 11 beta version is already out & users have been using it on Oppo Find X2 & Oppo Reno 3 series. However, this version of the software was called ColorOS 7. Oppo & ColorOS were in the making process to develop a new version of ColorOS from the past few years. ColorOS 11 is likely to pack several features of its own apart from the standard features from Google. More details will be revealed during the launch event of Oppo ColorOS 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).