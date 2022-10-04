New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Industry body PHDCCI on Tuesday said Saket Dalmia, Managing Director at Marble City, has taken over as its President for 2022-23 from October.

He obtained his degree in business and finance from the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, USA, and started his entrepreneurial journey after his return from the USA, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry stated.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman – MMG, and Hemant Jain, Managing Director of KLJ group of companies, have taken over as President and Vice President, respectively.

