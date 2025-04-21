Sultanpur (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed and her mother critically injured after a fire broke out at their residence in a village here, police said on Monday.

The blaze broke out at their house in Pure Lala Majre Sonvarsa village in the Baldirai police station area around midnight, they said.

The infant, Poonam, died after being trapped in the fire while her mother Geeta (35) sustained severe burn injuries. Locals rushed to their house, rescued Geeta's other three children and doused the fire, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Baldirai, Narad Muni Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a probe is underway.

