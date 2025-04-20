Mumbai, April 20: Bodoland Lottery is back with another round of lucky draws for Sunday, April 20, 2025. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) has been officially declared by the Bodoland Lottery Department under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The results are announced in three rounds at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website bodolotteries.com. Participants eagerly waiting to check if they’ve won can access today’s winning numbers without delay.

Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Sunday, April 20, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Bodoland Lottery remains one of the most popular state-run lotteries in Assam, offering daily draws and a wide variety of tickets. Some of the frequently played lotteries beyond Bodoland include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. For the convenience of participants, the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is made available online and offers an ads-free viewing experience. Scroll below to know where to check the latest draw outcomes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To access today's Bodoland Lottery Result, head to the official website at bodolotteries.com, where the results are posted at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The website offers the results in a downloadable PDF format, which includes the complete winners' list and ticket numbers. Click here to check the latest draw results and confirm if you’ve won. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In India, lotteries are legally permitted in at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Punjab. Each of these states operates its own government-authorised lottery systems, featuring daily or weekly draws that attract thousands of hopeful participants. These lotteries, while a source of excitement and entertainment, are still a form of gambling and must be approached with caution. LatestLY advises all players to participate responsibly, stay informed, and always play within their means.

