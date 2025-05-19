New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Services on Monday said it has signed agreements to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 285 MWp of solar projects of two leading renewable energy companies.

With this agreement, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio has grown to 1 GW within a month of entering this segment, a company statement said.

Also Read | Indian Army Recruitment 2025: Government Job Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates Under Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54); Know Eligibility, Salary, Deadline and How To Apply.

The projects are located across multiple sites which are owned by the said companies, Inox Green Energy said without disclosing the names of the companies.

"We continue to rapidly add solar assets to our portfolio under O&M and we are delighted to announce that we have secured additional 285 MWp across multiple sites," SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said.

Also Read | SwaRail App: From Key Features Including Train Ticket Booking to How To Download and Use It, Know All About IRCTC's 'Super App'.

Sudhana further noted that "as developers across India continue to add multi-gigawatt solar capacities every month, we believe that through our expertise, credentials and tailor-made solutions for solar project O&M, we are well placed to grow rapidly in this segment."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)