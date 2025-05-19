Mumbai, May 19: The Indian Army officially opened applications for the 54th Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54), which presents a coveted chance for young dreamers to start a career as commissioned officers. Targeting 10+2 graduates with a good science background and a desire to serve the country, TES-54 not only offers a fully sponsored degree in engineering but also opens the door to a permanent commission in the Army. Let us learn how to apply, eligibility, and deadlines for TES-54.

Shortlisted candidates will be sent to four years of intensive training to be awarded an engineering degree, following which they shall be awarded a Permanent Commission in the Indian Army in the rank of Lieutenant. Cadets shall be given a monthly stipend of INR 56,100 during the period of training, equal to the pay scale of NDA cadets. They will be eligible for salary, allowances, and benefits of the rank of Lieutenant after they are commissioned, including medical facility privileges, travel concessions, and other service benefits. Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Releases Video Showing How Precision Strikes on Pakistan Were ‘Planned, Trained & Executed’.

TES-54: Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualifications: The applicants should have passed their 10+2 in PCM with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. They should also have appeared in JEE (Main) 2025.

The applicants should have passed their 10+2 in PCM with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. They should also have appeared in JEE (Main) 2025. Age Limit: Candidates should be between 16½ and 19½ years old and born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009 (inclusive).

Candidates should be between 16½ and 19½ years old and born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009 (inclusive). Marital Status: Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply. Growing Jobs for Women: India Sees 92% Surge in Job Applications for Enterprise Roles in 2025, Apna Platform Sees Record-Breaking 1.81 Crore Applications.

How To Apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 54 Entry 2025

Go to the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Apply online from 13 May 2025 to 12 June 2025.

Carefully read the full official notification before filling up the form.

Have the documents ready that are required: Educational certificates, Proof of ID, Address

Scanned passport photo and signature

Enter data in the application form accurately.

Verify each of the fields and check the preview thoroughly before submission.

Pay the application fee if it is charged.

Finalize and submit the form and take a print of the last submitted application for reference purposes.

Important Dates

The online application form for the Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 54 is available from 13 May 2025 and will close on 12 June 2025. The applicants should ensure that they fill out the form within the given time period as no applications will be entertained after that. It is recommended that one completes the form well ahead to prevent technical failures at the last moment.

