Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday is one that builds on the economic momentum and growth of the last few years, TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu said.

It was also very clear that the government was committed to developing infrastructure at an unprecedented pace through measures such as the economic railway corridors, he said.

"It is also promoting greener mobility through the push on the entire EV (Electric Vehicle) ecosystem from charging stations to manufacturing in India in line with AtmaNirbhar Bharat. This will give our industry a greater fillip. Overall, it is a budget that builds on the economic momentum and the growth of the last few years," Venu added.

