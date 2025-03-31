Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Investment management firm Vanguard on Monday announced its decision to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

Vanguard expects its Hyderabad office to formally open later this year and plans to hire between 2,300 and 2,500 crew members in India over the next four years, according to a release from the Telangana CMO.

A delegation from the company, led by CEO Salim Ramji, met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and top officials, the statement said.

Following discussions, Vanguard announced plans to scale up its Hyderabad office, with an immediate focus on hiring engineers specialising in Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, and Mobile Engineering.

"We are excited to add talent that will focus on AI, mobile, and cloud-based technologies—driving our business outcomes and delivering a world-class experience for our clients. Hyderabad was an obvious choice for us due to its diverse talent pool, strong tech ecosystem, innovative mindset, and the Telangana government's business-friendly policies," Salim Ramji said.

Welcoming Vanguard to Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy stated, "As part of 'Telangana Rising,' we are shaping Hyderabad into a global GCC hub across domains, and Vanguard's endorsement will further strengthen our global positioning."

The Vanguard Hyderabad office will serve as an integral part of the global organisation, functioning as an innovation hub that supports IT goals, drives AI strategy, unlocks the potential of data and analytics, and advances the firm's mobile-first initiatives.

Vanguard is currently designing its strategy to recruit the right talent to enhance its global workforce, with a special focus on AI, data and analytics, and mobile engineering, the release added.

Operating under a unique investor-owned structure, Vanguard manages approximately USD 10 trillion in global assets and serves more than 50 million investors, the statement said.

