Thrissur (Kerala), May 23 (PTI) A large iron roof was blown off a building in Thrissur city on Friday due to strong winds and landed on the road. No injuries were reported, police said.

The building is located next to the Corporation office.

It landed across the road, blocking traffic, police said, adding the roof was torn off during heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

Fire and rescue services personnel have begun work to remove the roof and clear the road.

Fire officials said the removal would take time due to the size and weight of the metal sheets.

Locals said the road was mostly empty at the time because of the rain, which helped avoid a serious accident.

