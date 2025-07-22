New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) ITC Hotels Ltd on Tuesday said it has opened a new property, 'Welcomhotel Prayagraj' in Uttar Pradesh, further expanding its presence across North India.

With the launch of Welcomhotel Prayagraj, which has 60 rooms and suites, ITC Hotels Ltd now has a presence of seven properties in the state with 6 more hotels in the pipeline in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"This expansion not only fortifies our footprint in Uttar Pradesh but also underscores our dedication to crafting immersive hospitality experiences-celebrating the region's culture while upholding the highest standards of service excellence," ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha said.

*** TACC, NCB sign pact for development of next-gen construction materials * TACC Ltd and National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) have signed an agreement to drive advancements in next-generation construction materials. This collaboration will pave the way for high-performance, sustainable infrastructure, TACC Ltd said in a statement.

"TACC Ltd announces signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) as the next step forward in the development of sustainable, durable and high performance concrete using TACC's Graphene-based additives," the statement said.

