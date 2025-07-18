Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a major hub of education and innovation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the valedictory session of a five-day orientation programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, he said business leaders of tomorrow must focus on changing the lives of people, push for inclusive growth, and ensure that no one is left behind.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a major hub of education and innovation," Sinha said and lauded IIM-Jammu for its contribution to Jammu and Kashmir's education sector.

He inaugurated the Tejas Sports Complex earlier in the day and later said the facility symbolises IIM's commitment to students' holistic growth.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Sinha said the future of India's business innovation and resource management rests on the shoulders of business leaders and the thinkers of tomorrow.

"I wish to see the young and bright minds as business leaders and thinkers of tomorrow who will shape the economic progress of society and the future of this great country. As we seek to make India a developed country by 2047, we must ensure greater prosperity for all."

"It will be the responsibility of business leaders and thinkers to accelerate industrial growth, secure private investment, promote economic activity, and build a private sector that supports the country's economic stability," the L-G said.

He emphasised that the 5Cs -- collaboration, critical thinking, communication, creativity, and curiosity -- will equip the business leaders of tomorrow with essential life skills, empowering them to effectively navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

"Technology is rapidly reshaping our world, especially the business landscape. Your role will be to utilise management practices and technological innovation for ease of doing business and enhancing ease of living for all," Sinha told the students.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)