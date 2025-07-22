New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has been renamed as Jindal Steel Ltd post receiving approval from the government, an exchange filing said on Tuesday.

The company will continue to operate as a public limited company limited by shares under its new name, Jindal Steel said in the exchange filing.

"Jindal Steel & Power Limited has officially changed its name to Jindal Steel Limited, effective 22 July 2025, following approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India," the filing said.

The change reflects the company's sharpened focus on its core business in steel and its strategic direction as a dedicated, future-forward steel enterprise.

The new name reinforces clarity of identity, both within India and globally.

This change has been effected in accordance with Rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014.

There are no changes to the Company's Corporate Identification Number.

Jindal Steel has a presence in steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors. The company is among the top six steel manufacturing entities in India.

