New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed among 4G service providers in March at 21.1 megabit per second, according to latest data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel recorded a minor decline in speed at 17.9 megabit per second (mbps) and 13.7 mbps, but in the last six months both the firms have been able to reduce the gap with Jio's 4G download speed.

Jio's average 4G download speed increased by about 2.5 per cent to 21.21 mbps in March from 20.6 mbps in February. VIL and Airtel network recorded 2.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent jump respectively in March compared to the preceding month.

BSNL network registered a download speed of 6.1 mbps, the data showed.

VIL maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in March. The company's network recorded an upload speed of 8.2 mbps.

The download speed enables consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send pictures or videos to their contacts.

Jio followed VIL on upload chart with average speed of 7.3 mbps. Airtel and BSNL networks recorded upload speeds of 6.1 mbps and 5.1 mbps respectively in March.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

