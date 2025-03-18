Latest News | JK Lakshmi Cement Gets Rs 45.6 Cr Demand from Income Tax Authority

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a demand of Rs 45.6 crore from income tax authority for the assessment year 2022-23.

The company has received an assessment order on March 18, 2025, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

"In the said order, the income tax officer has made certain additions to the income of the company as declared in the return of income, resulting in an aggregate demand of Rs 4,559.60 lakh," it said.

The company will file the necessary appeal against the said order before the appropriate authorities, it added.

Based on preliminary assessment of the issues involved, JK Lakshmi Cement said it is of "the view that the demand is fallacious, legally untenable and would be set aside in the course of proceedings".

The company does not anticipate any material impact on its financial, operation or other activities, it added.

