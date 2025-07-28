New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) JK Paper Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 39.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.43 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, on account of low sales realisation and high wood pulp prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 140.79 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Paper, maker of branded copier paper, coated paper and packaging boards.

Its revenue from operations slipped 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,674.16 crore in the June quarter of FY26. The same stood at Rs 1,713.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Total expenses of JK Paper were Rs 1,583.28 crore, up 2.2 per cent during the quarter.

Its Chairman & Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania said: "The company's core business in Paper and Paper Board continued to face headwinds from cheap imports, resulting in depressed sales realisation and ongoing high domestic wood prices. Despite this, JK Paper improved its profits on a sequential basis."

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, JK Paper informed that its board approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd (BPPL).

It will acquire a 72 per cent stake in BPPL by way of the acquisition of 65.7 per cent equity shares from existing shareholders and the balance by way of subscription to fresh equity shares in the company.

"Transaction is expected to be completed within 12 weeks of execution of a share purchase subscription and shareholders' agreement with the target entity and its promoters," it said.

Shares of JK Paper Ltd settled at Rs 354 apiece on the BSE, down 5.27 per cent from its previous close.

