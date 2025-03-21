New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) JSW Energy on Friday said Ashok Ramachandran has resigned as whole-time Director.

Accordingly, a suitable search process is underway and necessary disclosure will be made in due course, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

"Ashok Ramachandran has...tendered his resignation as a Director, Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 8th April 2025," the company said.

He has cited personal reasons behind the move, it added.

