New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission will seek shareholders' approval to appoint Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as its Deputy Managing Director.

As per a postal ballot notice, the company proposes to appoint Tripathi as Deputy Managing Director for the period January 4, 2023 to October 21, 2025.

It has also proposed combining monetary limits sanctioned by shareholders of the company and JMC Projects (India) Ltd (now amalgamated with the firm).

It also seeks to enter into an Intellectual Property Licence Agreement with Kalpataru Business Solutions Private Ltd.

The e-voting period commences from 9.00 am on Wednesday (February 15) and ends at 5.00 pm on March 16, 2023.

