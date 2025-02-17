New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Private lender Karnataka Bank on Monday requested for reversal of suspicious cross border UPI transaction of Rs 18.87 crore to the Reserve Bank.

During the course of its review of suspicious UPI Global transactions has identified certain deficiencies in the reconciliation process, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The bank confirms that owing to this, there is no impact on the operations of the bank nor on customer servicing, it said.

The bank requested RBI for reversal of cross border UPI transaction amount to customers approximately Rs 18.87 crore, it said.

Also Read | What Is Credit Card Scam? As Chandigarh Man Duped of INR 9 Lakh, Learn About This New Online Fraud and How To Be Safe.

The bank will initiate necessary actions towards recovery of the amount involved and has also put in place additional control processes to prevent recurrence, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)