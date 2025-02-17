Mumbai, February 17: Scammers never miss an opportunity to defraud people, and a recent incident in Chandigarh serves as a stark reminder. In December 2024, a resident fell victim to an online scam and lost nearly Rs 9 lakh while trying to apply for a new credit card. The fraudsters, posing as bank officials, contacted the victim under the guise of assisting with the credit card application process. Let us know what is a credit card scam and how you can prevent yourself from getting scammed.

During a video call on WhatsApp, the fraudster requested Rajesh’s identity details under the guise of a standard banking procedure. Trusting the call’s legitimacy, Rajesh shared his information and even showed his wife’s credit cards. Afterwards, the scammer sent a link to complete the application, but clicking it led to unauthorized transactions. A total of Rs 8,69,400 was stolen from Rajesh’s American Express card and Rs 60,000 from his Axis Bank card. Though he blocked the cards, the damage was done. The fraudster contacted him again the next day and hacked his Amazon account, though no further financial damage occurred. Rajesh reported the incident to the Chandigarh Cyber Cell, which is investigating. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Man Poses As ‘Expert Astrologer’ on Instagram, Dupes Woman of INR 5.9 Lakh After Promising Love Marriage.

What Is a Credit Card Scam?

This scam involves fraudsters impersonating bank officials to gain trust and trick victims into sharing personal information or clicking on fraudulent links, leading to financial loss and compromised security. This credit card scam involves fraudsters posing as legitimate bank representatives to deceive individuals. They contact victims, often via phone, and offer services like applying for a new credit card. The scammers then escalate the scam through video calls and identity verification requests, making the situation seem more credible. Once the victim is convinced, they share personal information or click on malicious links, unknowingly giving fraudsters access to their device and banking details. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud? H ow Y ou C an P revent Y ourself F rom G etting S cammed? To protect yourself from credit card scams, it's essential to take a few key precautions. Always verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a bank official by contacting the bank directly before engaging in any credit card offers. Never share sensitive information such as card details, CVV numbers, or OTPs over calls or messages—if asked, hang up immediately. Remember, legitimate banks do not ask for video verification during credit card applications, so be cautious if someone makes this request. Lastly, if you receive a link for a credit card application, ensure it's legitimate by visiting the bank’s official website instead of clicking on unsolicited links.

