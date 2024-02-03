Ludhiana, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Saturday said the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was never a priority, nor the target.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Kejriwal, asking him to join the investigation but he is not cooperating, Rupala said in a reply to a question.

The Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairies made the remarks here in Jagraon while attending the International Dairy and Agri Expo 2024 organised by the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association.

"Arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was never any priority nor the target," said Rupala.

While interacting with the media at the Ludhiana Railway Station, Rupala said the ED is following a legal procedure and the people who believe in the Constitution and the law should cooperate with the investigating agencies.

The ED has issued its fifth summons to Kejriwal to appear for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise police.

In reply to another question, the Union minister said whenever any state government falls, the opposition parties start blaming the BJP for poaching their legislators.

The parties have never introspected why their own MLAs are leaving the flock, he added.

Rupala also attacked the INDIA bloc saying its constituents were never together.

All parties have different ideologies and coming together with different ideologies is not possible, he said.

