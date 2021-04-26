Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inagurated the 108 room Taj Vivanta in the city.

The hotel is managed by Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asias largest hospitality company.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, said the opening of Vivanta is in line with the companys growth objective of being present in all state capitals of the country.

"IHCL has a long and enduring relationship with Kerala, with our hotels spread across multiple destinations.

We are delighted to open Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram in one of the most commercially important and vibrant leisure destinations of the state," Chhatwal said in a release.

With the addition of the Taj Vivanta, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Kerala, including two under development,a release said.

