Latest News | KFC Selects Restaurant Analytics Solution from Manthan for Its Canadian Business

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., has selected restaurant analytics solution from Bengaluru-headquartered AI and analytics provider Manthan, for its Canadian business.

Over the last number of years, KFC Canada has been making digital the priority in every aspect of their business from restaurant back-of-house efficiencies to digital ordering, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

With over 600 restaurants (and growing) across Canada and online sales continuing to be an exponential growth lever for the brand, speed to insights is critical to becoming an agile business, it noted.

Manthan's SaaS-based restaurant analytics solution will serve as the enterprise analytics platform to centralise data across all functions and leverage the power of actionable dashboards, advanced analytics and algorithmic 'decisioning to make every strategy and action data-driven both within KFC as well as their key franchisee partners, the statement said.PTI RS SS

