Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham on Thursday said there is no need for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to speak on the phone-tapping row in the state assembly as Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has denied that his phone was tapped.

Opposition party Congress has been demanding the CM's reply on the matter in the assembly.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 14 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Bedham, who is the minister of state for Home, said that tapping phone calls is a culture of the Congress. BJP does not tap the phones of MLAs or ministers, he said.

"Kirodi Lal Meena has himself said that his phone was not tapped. In such a case, why would there be a necessity for a reply in the House," he said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 13: Rashami Desai, Sarojini Naidu, Robbie Williams and Somdev Devvarman - Know About Celebrities Born on February 13.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who faced similar allegations during his tenure as CM in 2020, has also called for CM Sharma to address the issue in the assembly.

Bedham said that Gehlot was uneasy over Sharma's reply on the governor's address in the Assembly. the minister said Gehlot had given "low-level statements" against the then Congress state president and deputy chief minister.

"He got their phones tapped. His MLA had openly said that he was getting the phones of leaders tapped," Bedham said.

Meena made an allegation in a public meeting recently that his phone calls were being tapped.

On Monday, the state BJP unit sent Meena a show cause notice over his allegations, saying his comments "tarnished" the government's reputation.

Meena said on Wednesday that he has responded to the show cause notice. While he has not disclosed the content of his reply, Meena acknowledged a "mistake" mentioned in the show cause notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)