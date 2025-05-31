New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday announced the promotion of Paritosh Kashyap, currently group president, to the post of executive director (ED), subject to regulatory approvals.

Kashyap has been with the Kotak Group for over three decades and has been heading the wholesale banking business since 2022.

Also Read | Key Financial Rules Changing From June 1, 2025: From Credit Cards and FD Rates to Aadhaar Card Updation, Here Are Big Finance-Related Changes Taking Place Next Month.

He has led several key businesses including Structured Finance, Real Estate, and Debt Capital Markets during his long career with the Group.

The bank also said that Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director, will be retiring from her role effective October 31, 2025, upon completion of her current term.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

The board expressed its deep appreciation of Ekambaram's contributions to the Kotak Group, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.

Ekambaram has been with the Kotak Group since 1991 and has played a pivotal role in shaping the Group's growth and evolution of the institution over the past three decades.

Commenting on the transition, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani said, "Shanti has been a cornerstone of Kotak's journey. Her leadership has been marked by entrepreneurial thinking, deep customer insight, bold actions and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)