New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A labourer involved in digging work for a road near the Delhi airport was injured when a portion of the ground caved in on Wednesday, police said.

A fire official said information about the incident, which took place near Shiv Murti, was received at 6:55 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A police officer said digging was being carried out for a road when a portion of the ground caved in and a labourer was injured.

Action will be taken in the matter as per law, the officer said.

