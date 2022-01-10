Latur, Jan 10 (PTI) The Latur unit of the BJP on Monday protested against the Maharashtra Public University (Third Amendment) Act, which it claimed took away powers of the Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellors and was detrimental to students.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 5-10% Coronavirus Cases Needed Hospitalisation So Far but Situation May Change Rapidly, Says Centre.

BJP workers sent 2,000 cards by post to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the repeal of the Act.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC Must Ensure Citizens Are Safe From Omicron Variant, Says Bombay High Court.

"The state must repeal the Act at once or must be ready to face the consequences," said Latur BJP youth wing president Ajit Patil Kavhekar.

The Maharashtra Public University (Third Amendment) Bill was passed in the winter session of the state legislature in December, and BJP MLAs and MLCs had opposed it at the time by claiming it gave wide powers to the state higher and technical education minister with regard to state-run varsities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)