Shimla, Jun 5 (PTI) Law and order has "collapsed" in Himachal Pradesh and the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi is proof of that, but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is busy "saving his chair", BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur alleged on Thursday.

Addressing a joint conference along with state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, the former chief minister said the Congress government's style of functioning is one of the main reasons behind Negi's death.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilaspur district under mysterious circumstances.

The case stirred a political storm in Himachal Pradesh, with the opposition BJP alleging a cover-up.

Thakur accused the state government of not taking any strong action against a liquor factory in Kala Amb, which illegally manufactures alcohol and sends it to Uttar Pradesh, despite more than 4 lakh stickers of various brands being seized from there.

The Excise and Taxation Department is with the chief minister and corruption is taking place under his nose, the BJP leader claimed.

"A government of loans and taxes is functional in the state and the chief minister is not listening even to his advisors," he alleged.

Law and order has "collapsed" in Himachal Pradesh, but the chief minister is busy "saving his chair", Thakur said.

