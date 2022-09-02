New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry in October is expected to come out with the ranking of states for 2022 in terms of the logistical support they provide to promote trade.

The LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States ) 2022 exercise is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, which shall be followed by the release of the report in October, the ministry said on Friday.

The LEADS survey assesses the viewpoints of various users and stakeholders across the value chain including shippers, terminal infrastructure service providers, logistics service providers, transporters and government agencies to understand the enabler and impediments to the logistics ecosystem.

The annual survey processes the data received from stakeholders (perception data) and States/ UTs (objective data) and ranks the logistics ecosystem of each State/ UT using a statistical model.

In the annual LEADS Report for 2021, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab held top three ranks among states.

The survey for 2022 was rolled out in April. It has identified issues and bottlenecks which need immediate action and can help synergize the supply chain.

It added that all 36 states/UTs have formed State Logistics Coordination Committee; 34 have formed Network Planning Group and have formed Technical Support Unit.

