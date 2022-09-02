Tecno has officially unveiled the Megabook T1 Laptop at the IFA 2022 event. It carries a similar design to that of the Apple MacBook and will be offered in seven colours with silky and glassy finishes. The laptops use the Startrail Phantom finish on the aluminium body for a mirror appearance. Tecno is yet to announce the price of the Megabook T1 and it will be available in Q3 of this year. Tecno Spark 8P With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India.

Tecno Megabook T1 comes with a 15.6-inch display with 350 nits of brightness. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor or an Intel Core i7 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop also comes with two stereo speakers tuned by DTS Immersive Sound.

TECNO's FIRST LAPTOP MEGABOOK T1 is releasing today at IFA Berlin! We are excited to bring you a lighter but better, MEGABOOK T1 laptop. More to come.#TECNOXIFA2022 #TECNOMEGABOOKT1 #MEGABOOKINSPIRATION #IFA2022 #TECNO #TECNOAIoT pic.twitter.com/d2swAIgjqU — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) September 2, 2022

There are two microphones powered by AI ENC technology to offer better sound during video calls. It sports a 2MP webcam along with a shutter for enhanced privacy. The device gets a 70Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging via a GaN charger. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an HDMI port.

