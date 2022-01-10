New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Hyperlocal e-commerce platform LoveLocal on Monday said it plans to create about 300 job opportunities by the end of FY2022-23 across the organisation.

The company plans to create about 300 job opportunities across all departments with an immediate focus on product, engineering and tech roles, a statement said.

The new hires will take the company's total headcount from 107 to about 410, it added.

The emerging e-commerce platform is currently present in more than 35 cities in the country and is rapidly growing. The company has recently received USD 18 million funding in a pre-series B round, led by Vulcan Capital and entrepreneurs, including Sebastian Siemiatkowski, founder and CEO of Klarna and Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder of Truecaller.

The company is looking to fill key roles, including Head of Engineering, Director of Product, Senior Product Managers and up to 150 open positions exist in product, tech and data science, the statement said.

The other 150 are across departments, including business intelligence, brand partnerships, fraud prevention, performance and brand marketing manager, finance and others, it added.

“LoveLocal is building India's largest e-commerce platform, empowering and powered by local retailers. For our team, we seek builders who take pride in delivering excellence, are incredible problem solvers and are deeply motivated by the opportunity to make a huge social impact, at massive scale," Akanksha Hazari, founder and CEO of LoveLocal, said.

Launched in January 2020, LoveLocal has grown 40x since inception and currently serves over 1,300 pin codes across India.

In 18 months, LoveLocal has signed up more than one lakh retailers, fulfilled more than 1.5 million orders and continues to grow rapidly at more than 35 per cent month-on-month. It has an online catalogue of daily essential items with 55,000 products sold across 145 categories.

