Latest News | L&T Eyes 20 Pc Growth in Construction, Mining Machinery Biz in FY26

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expects its construction and mining machinery business to grow at least 20 per cent in the next fiscal year with the company planning to double sales in the next five years.
In an interview to PTI, Arvind K Garg, Senior Vice President and head of L&T's Construction and Mining Machinery business, said, "If you ask me what the plan for the coming fiscal year is, definitely our construction and mining machinery business will grow at least 20 per cent.
And, "as we have to meet the target of growing or doubling our sales in the next five years, along with profitability, we will have to invest in our service capabilities. This financial year, we also launched a mini excavator, the Komatsu PC35, which will help fuel growth," Garg said.
Larsen & Toubro and Komatsu Ltd entered into a joint venture in 1998 to manufacture construction equipment and hydraulic components in India.
