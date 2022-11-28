New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Monday said its Brazil-based unit has inked a pact to acquire rights nine products from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuimica Industria Farmaceutica, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Industria Otica Ltda, Lupin said in a statement.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Clash? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in BRA vs SUI Line-up.

As part of the transaction, MedQuimica will acquire rights to products, including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm, for central nervous system related conditions, it added.

Besides, it will have Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson's disease, the Mumbai-based drug maker said.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

"The acquired brands are well established and recognised among doctors and other members of the medical fraternity in Brazil for their reliability, safety, and trustworthiness,” MedQuimica Managing Director stated.

This transaction enhances the company's product portfolio in Brazil and also strengthens its position in the prescription market, he added.

Lupin shares rose by 1.98 per cent to close at Rs 733.70 on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)