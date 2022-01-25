New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 286.38 crore for the quarter ended December on higher sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 231.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 2,148.74 crore during the October-December quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 1,599.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mumbai-based Realty firm Macrotech Developers market its properties under the Lodha brand.

