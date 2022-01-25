Realme, the Chinese phone maker, will officially launch the Realme 9 Pro Series in India soon. The Realme 9 Pro Series will comprise Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models. Ahead of their launch, renders of both variants have been leaked online. A known tipster EvLeaks has shared images of both Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models, revealing its design and colours. Realme 9 Pro Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

As per the renders, both smartphones will come in Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Blue colours. The Realme 9 Series handsets will feature a punch-hole display, a triple rear camera setup. The Pro model can be seen with a 64MP primary camera, whereas the pro+ variant will get a 50MP main lens.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Smartprix)

Power buttons are located on the left spine of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+, whereas the volume rockers are situated on the right side. In addition to this, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with 818 points in single-core testing. The smartphone scored 2,324 in the multi-core test. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and later shared online. As per the listing, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and will get 5G connectivity along with Wi-Fi support. In addition to this, it will get a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

