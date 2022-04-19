Latur, Apr 19 (PTI) The 16th Vidrohi Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held here on April 23-24 and will be inaugurated by Sarwar Chisthi, Khadim of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.

Among those expected to attend the meet, being held on the concept of mulitlingualism, is renowned filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, said the organising committee's working president Arvind Patil.

