Thane, May 18 (PTI) Two minor sisters who had been reported missing from their home in Karnataka were traced to Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Apple To Reportedly Unveil 3 Smartwatches Along With iPhone 14 Series on September 13, 2022.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, were found at Kalyan railway station on May 12 and were lodged at a children's home in Ulhasnagar, an official from the Thane city police said.

Also Read | Vivo T2 To Be Launched on May 23, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

The police had received a message from their Pune counterparts about two girls reported missing from their home in Bidar of Karnataka, following which officials of the child protection unit verified the details of the children, he said.

The girls were subsequently identified and restored to their brother, following formalities on Tuesday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)