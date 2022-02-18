Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) The registration of a Nashik based advocate was suspended for alleged misconduct, Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council chairperson Gajanan Chavan said on Friday.

He identified the lawyer as Liladhar Jadhav, adding that the registration had been suspended for a period of six months based on the complaint received against him from the district court association.

