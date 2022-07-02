Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) The police have busted a sex racket in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested a woman involved in the operation, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police on Friday laid a trap and apprehended the accused woman, senior inspector Devidas Handore said.

The accused would allegedly forward pictures of women on WhatsApp to her prospective customers, he said, adding that three women were rescued from the racket.

An offence under the provisions of the IPC and PITA Act has been registered against the arrested woman with the Mira Road police station, the official said.

