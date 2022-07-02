Mumbai, July 2: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C Civilian Posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible candidates can send their application to the concerned Stations or Units.

As per the official notification, the last date to receive the application form is 30 days from the date of publication of its advertisement in employment news/ rozgar Samachar. NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Begins Hiring for Post Graduate Teachers And Others on navodaya.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The recruitment drive by the Indian Air Force will fill up 21 Group C posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details:

A total of 31 posts are up for grabs including 7 posts of Cook (OG), and 1 post each for A/C Mech, Mess Staff, Carpenter (SK), Steno Gd-II, Store Keeper, and LDC. Besides, there are 5 posts for MTS and 3 posts for CMTD.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the above posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

As per the selection process, the eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test that will be based on minimum education qualifications.

Following this, candidates will be shortlisted (may be restricted to 10 times of the number of vacancies) and called for skill/physical/practical tests whichever is applicable.

Shortlisted candidates will then have to bring their original certificates, and copies of the annexure attached with the application form.

