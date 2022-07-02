Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is hiring for the posts of principal, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and miscellaneous category of teachers which includes art, music, librarian, PET, male and female. As many as 1616 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The online application process will remain open till July 22.

NVS will hold a Computer Based Test (CBT) across the country for the selection of the candidates. The CBT for principal posts will be administered in Delhi NCR only. Those who clear the exam would then have to appear for the interview round followed by document verification. While those applying for the post of teacher must have cleared CTET.

NVS recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Step 2. Then go to the What’s New section

Step 3. Click on the ‘Link to apply for various teaching posts through direct recruitment drive 2022-23'

Step 4. A new page will appear and then click on Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23

Step 5. It will take you to the registration site

Step 6. Fill in the details

Step 7. Click on submit and download and keep a cop

NVS recruitment 2022: Salary

The candidates selected for the principal post will receive a salary ranging between Rs 78,800 and Rs 2,09,200. The salary range for the post of TGT goes from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 while for PGT posts, it is between Rs 47,600 and Rs 1,51,100. The chosen applicants for the post of miscellaneous teacher will get a salary pay between Rs. 44,900 and 1,42,400.

