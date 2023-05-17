Jalna, May 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was brutally killed and his body was set on fire allegedly by his father and other family members in Ambad taluka in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, adding the accused persons are nabbed.

Prima facie, the man was killed by his father, brother, and son as they were fed up with his addiction to liquor and ganja, a police official said.

The man was attacked in his field on May 15 following an argument with his family members. On Tuesday, they realised that he had succumbed to his injuries. Fearing police action, they set his body on fire, the official said.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered, he added.

