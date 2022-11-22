Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) Three vehicles were gutted in a fire on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 6 am in a taxi parked in the area and spread to two autorickshaws parked on the side, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the RDMC said.

The flames were doused completely after about half an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties were reported in the incident, as the taxi driver and another occupant jumped out of the vehicle when the blaze broke out.

