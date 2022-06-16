Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people by stealing their ATM cards and siphoning off money from their bank accounts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Deepak alias Vikrant Radheshyam Shukla (20) and Shikar Kumar Vijjay Mishra (21), who hail from Haraiya in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Virar police said.

The police had received several complaints about customers being cheated at ATM centres, he said.

The accused allegedly tricked people who visited ATM centres by stealing their cards and siphoning off money from their bank accounts, the official said.

As many as 34 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from the duo, who were involved in the similar crimes in Basti, Sultanpur and Gounda districts of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Shukla was a notorious criminal involved in cases of attempt to murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of arms, cheating and theft, the official added.

