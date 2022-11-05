Latur, Nov 5 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a school boy in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday arrested Pawan Siddheshwar Kamble (23) and Vishal Gautam Jogdand (19) for allegedly accosting a boy near a school and snatching his mobile phone, an official said.

A case under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station, he said.

The police have recovered the mobile phone and a motorcycle worth Rs 62,000 from the duo, the official added.

