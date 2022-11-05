Mumbai, November 5: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications to recruit TGTs, PGTs, headmasters, section officers, principals, and other posts through the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) 2022. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to submit the online application is November 16. The exam date will be notified by the authorities in due course of time. OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022:

The notification of LDCE shall be circulated among the staff by Controlling Officer.

The HOO/Controlling Officer will receive the link to the Portal and details from CBSE. He/She will register the eligible employee using the employee code and generate the link for the respective employee.

After registration, the link shall be mailed to the candidate for filling the application form.

After submission of the application form, it will be reflected on the HOO/Controlling Officer Dashboard.

The information will be verified by the officer.

After the final submission of the form by HOO, a hard copy of the application form shall be taken for record with the signature of the applicant and HOO.

However, it should be noted that the eligible teachers and officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya can take part in the recruitment drive. The examination will be conducted as a computer-based test at the centres in the regional offices of KVS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).