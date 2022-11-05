Delhi, November 5: After the hike in the Dearness Allowance according to 7th pay commission, government employees are expecting the Centre to increase the HRA soon. If the Centre approves the House Rent Allowance (HRA), then the salary of government employees will automatically increase. The Centre in September this year increased the dearness allowance of the government employees by 4% on the recommendations of 7th pay commission. Lakhs of employees were benefitted from the move of the govt.

Various media reports are claiming that the Central government is likely to hike HRA soon. If the Centre increases the house rent allowance (HRA) of the government employees then their salaries is also likely to increase. A revision in HRA is expected anytime soon by the Union Cabinet. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees To Receive 18-Months DA Arrears Soon? Check Latest Update

It is important to note that the last time the HRA was increased was in July 2021 and that time, the DA was also increased to 28 percent. Now that the Centre has approved 4 percent DA hike for the government employees, so an increase in HRA can't be ruled out. 7th Pay Commission: Basic Pay To Be Increased? Here's What Government Said About Minimum Wage Hike in 2018

Reports suggest that the HRA of government employees working in 'X' category cities is likely to increase by 4 to 5 percent. Right now, the employees of 'X' category cities receive a 27 percent HRA on the basic salary.

According to reports, a 2 percent hike in HRA is likely for employees of 'Y' category cities and 1 percent HRA hike is expected for employees working in 'Z' category cities. According to 7th Pay Commission, the minimum HRA for employees of all three categories is Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800.

