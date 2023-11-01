Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) German auto parts maker MAHLE on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a R&D testing centre at its Coimbatore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The newly opened facility will play a crucial role in the company's steadily growing footprint in e-mobility and a greener future in India by developing new products, technologies, and solutions for vehicle electrification, MAHLE Electric Drives India (MEDI) said in a statement.

Besides, it will make a vital contribution to the "Make In India" drive of the Indian government and to the company's MAHLE 2030+ strategy, where electrification is key, it said.

"This is a major milestone for MAHLE towards developing local competencies for product validation. This facility will also enable us to do extensive benchmarking of electrification products, to remain competitive in the global market under our 'Make In India' drive," MAHLE India President Milind Godbole said.

With the new facility, MAHLE said it will be able to expand its product development capabilities for electric powertrain customers in India.

In future, the technology group will deliver competitive products within an improved development time and is equipped with advanced technology and skilled engineers, it said.

"Our new R&D Testing Center in Coimbatore is not only a major milestone for MAHLE Electric Drives India and the entire MAHLE electronic and mechatronics business unit but is also a clear commitment to the Indian market towards developing local competencies for product validation," said Martin Wellhoeffer, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Manager Mechatronics and Electronics.

By doing so, MAHLE will offer competitive products, which meet the local customer requirements and will further position itself as a strong development partner for the company's Indian customers, he added.

