Una (HP), April 15 (PTI) Goods worth Rs 1 crore was burnt to ashes in a major fire broke at a factory here, police said on Monday.

Ten labourers who were in the factory when the blaze broke out managed to somehow escape the building, they said, adding that no injuries were reported.

According to the police, the fire broke out at Anish plastic and iron factory in the industrial area of Mehatpur in Una district on Sunday night.

Officials said on receiving information from the factory's owner Anish, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, goods worth Rs 1 crore were reduced to ashes.

The fire was so massive that the building housing the goods collapsed, they said.

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said orders have been given to the department to assess the cause of the fire and the damage caused.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to know the cause of the fire, Lal added.

